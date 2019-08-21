Fairpointe Capital Raised Patterson Companies (PDCO) Holding; Fairpointe Capital Decreased Meredith (MDP) Stake

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) stake by 4.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairpointe Capital Llc acquired 146,408 shares as Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)’s stock declined 9.01%. The Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 3.22M shares with $70.40M value, up from 3.08 million last quarter. Patterson Companies Inc now has $1.64B valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 439,861 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Patterson CFO Zurbay, Not Zurday; 29/03/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES SAYS ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 29, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Patterson Dental Launches New Cloud Practice Management Solution – Fuse; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Named to Fortune 500 List for Second Consecutive Year; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Board Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased Meredith Corp (MDP) stake by 2.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 49,514 shares as Meredith Corp (MDP)’s stock declined 5.92%. The Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 1.78M shares with $98.47 million value, down from 1.83M last quarter. Meredith Corp now has $1.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 209,342 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 09/05/2018 – Meredith Corporation Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Colts Host Cameron Meredith On Visit; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – SALES ARE PART OF CO’S LARGER ACQUISITION OF TRIBUNE MEDIA, IN ORDER TO OBTAIN NECESSARY GOVERNMENTAL APPROVAL OF TRIBUNE DEAL; 15/03/2018 – Meredith Monk’s Cellular Songs in New York – deeply affecting; 07/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Morning Notes: Bennett, Meredith, Giants, Pats; 30/04/2018 – Anna Meredith, Queen Elizabeth Hall, London – meaty and flavoursome music; 20/04/2018 – Meredith-Springfield Associates, Inc., is First North American Blow Molder to Acquire Latest ISBM Technology from Japan’s Aoki; 24/04/2018 – MEREDITH BUYS KPLR-TV ST. LOUIS FOR $65M; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CUTTING 200 JOBS; 16/04/2018 – Meredith Corporation And Magenta Launch Fortune Italy

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased Unifirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) stake by 4,000 shares to 8,892 valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) stake by 67,523 shares and now owns 1.02 million shares. Magna International (NYSE:MGA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Communication owns 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 650 shares. Nordea Mngmt reported 59,222 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company has 22,033 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 14,500 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 89,732 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 69,603 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 4,115 shares. Fruth Investment Mngmt owns 7,700 shares. Proshare Lc holds 362,041 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 8,100 shares. Channing Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 2.12% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 260,726 shares. River Road Asset Management Llc owns 480,525 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson Companies Inc has $25 highest and $20 lowest target. $22.80’s average target is 33.10% above currents $17.13 stock price. Patterson Companies Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PDCO in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 107,538 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Division holds 0% or 283 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 40,892 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Stifel Financial owns 17,169 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.01% or 34,484 shares. Kestrel Invest Management Corp has 347,950 shares for 3.51% of their portfolio. Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.11% or 115,134 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Gam Ag owns 132,717 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Rhumbline Advisers reported 298,346 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 1,412 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). 66,273 are owned by Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company.

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) stake by 32,178 shares to 2.49M valued at $85.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) stake by 139,947 shares and now owns 1.41M shares. Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) was reduced too.