Fairpointe Capital Raised Owens Corning (OC) Position; Flex LTD. – Ordinary Shares (FLEX) Shorts Lowered By 13.71%

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased Owens Corning (OC) stake by 5.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairpointe Capital Llc acquired 68,312 shares as Owens Corning (OC)’s stock rose 13.28%. The Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 1.35 million shares with $63.60M value, up from 1.28M last quarter. Owens Corning now has $5.88B valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 1.10 million shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280576 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors; 12/03/2018 – Christian Post: WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon’s ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match May Not Involve Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or Even Daniel Bryan; 25/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: LaHood Legislation Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens Signed into Law by President; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ Icons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – EXPECTS AN ENVIRONMENT IN 2018 CONSISTENT WITH CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. HOUSING STARTS AND GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON EARLIER OF MAY 4, 2023; 19/04/2018 – Owens Joins Hillman Board

Flex LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FLEX) had a decrease of 13.71% in short interest. FLEX’s SI was 6.88M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.71% from 7.98 million shares previously. With 6.31 million avg volume, 1 days are for Flex LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s short sellers to cover FLEX’s short positions. The SI to Flex LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.33%. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 4.61M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 18/04/2018 – Fitness Powerhouses Muscle & Fitness and FLEX Magazine are Merging; 27/04/2018 – FDA: Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc.- Dimension Vista® Calcium Flex® reagent cartridge, Dimension Vista® CA, K1023, SMN; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – USA Swimming to Introduce Flex Swim Membership in September 2018; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM E-L; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Performa Power Flex Treatment Tables – 36C24418Q0370; 26/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – FLEX TO DIVEST MULTEK’S CHINA OPERATIONS TO MULTI-FINELINE ELECTRONIX INC. (“MFLEX”); 05/04/2018 – Ooyala Simplifies Video Operations With New Ooyala Flex Media Platform; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN LPS-FLEX PRECOAT FEMORAL SIZE E-LT This device is indicated for patients with severe knee

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of Flex Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “China’s Huawei seeks compensation from Flex over withheld goods – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronics maker Flex ‘seized’ $100 mln of Huawei goods in China -Global Times – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Flex (FLEX) Q1 Earnings Match Estimates, Huawei Woes Linger – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Flex (FLEX) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flex had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $1200 target in Wednesday, May 29 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $1100 target in Thursday, June 6 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold Flex Ltd. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Ser Automobile Association owns 2.53M shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 6.42 million shares. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa holds 3.1% or 403,150 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 107,911 shares or 0% of all its holdings. S&T Bank & Trust Pa invested in 639,643 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 39,423 shares. Loews Corporation holds 0.1% or 1.17 million shares in its portfolio. Towle reported 3.76% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability has 10,040 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 2,584 shares. Fin Architects accumulated 5,928 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.03% stake. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 75,700 shares. Tcw Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.35 billion. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables clients to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies. It has a 241.63 P/E ratio. The firm also provides design and engineering services, including contract design and joint development manufacturing services, which cover various technical competencies, such as system architecture, user interface and industrial design, mechanical engineering, technology, enclosure systems, thermal and tooling design, electronic system design, reliability and failure analysis, and component level development engineering; and systems assembly and manufacturing services.

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Owens Corning Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Owens Corning Inc (OC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Owens Corning 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Botty Ltd has 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Daiwa Securities Gru reported 115,650 shares stake. Asset accumulated 4,617 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 1,888 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Palouse Cap Management accumulated 5,497 shares. Atria Investments Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Blackrock Inc accumulated 6.31 million shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp stated it has 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Pittenger Anderson stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atlanta Cap Management Co L L C accumulated 0.01% or 26,000 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability invested in 70 shares. Boston Ptnrs invested in 7.59M shares or 0.47% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Owens Corning had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) rating on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $57 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Jefferies. Nomura downgraded the shares of OC in report on Thursday, May 16 to “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Bank of America upgraded the shares of OC in report on Thursday, June 27 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup.