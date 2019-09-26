Fairpointe Capital Raised Its Teradata (TDC) Stake; Caterpillar (CAT) Sentiment Is 0.92

Caterpillar Inc (CAT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 451 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 491 sold and reduced equity positions in Caterpillar Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 353.49 million shares, down from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Caterpillar Inc in top ten positions decreased from 14 to 13 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 62 Reduced: 429 Increased: 350 New Position: 101.

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased Teradata Corp (TDC) stake by 2.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fairpointe Capital Llc acquired 40,493 shares as Teradata Corp (TDC)'s stock declined 17.32%. The Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 1.65M shares with $59.17M value, up from 1.61M last quarter. Teradata Corp now has $3.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 635,577 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $126.39. About 2.15M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 7.74% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. for 11.26 million shares. Price Capital Management Inc. owns 71,027 shares or 7.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Impala Asset Management Llc has 4.91% invested in the company for 800,009 shares. The Missouri-based Community Bank Of Raymore has invested 4.26% in the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc., a Nebraska-based fund reported 79,157 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.93 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for heavy and general construction, rental, quarry, aggregate, mining, waste, material handling, gas and oil, power generation, marine, rail, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $71.11 billion. The Company’s Construction Industries segment offers backhoe, compact, track-type, small and medium wheel, knuckleboom, and skid steer loaders; small and medium track-type, and site prep tractors; mini, wheel, forestry, small, medium, and large track excavators; and motorgraders, pipelayers, telehandlers, cold planers, asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, and wheel and track skidders and feller bunchers. It has a 11.76 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Resource Industries segment provides electric rope and hydraulic shovel, landfill and soil compactor, dragline, large wheel loader, machinery component, track and rotary drill, electronics and control system, work tool, hard rock vehicle and continuous mining system, scoop and hauler, wheel tractor scraper, large track-type tractor, and wheel dozer products; longwall, highwall, and continuous miners; and mining, off-highway, and articulated trucks.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold TDC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 109.67 million shares or 1.88% less from 111.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) stake by 179,471 shares to 404,347 valued at $25.30 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) stake by 170,447 shares and now owns 1.50M shares. Varex Imaging Corp was reduced too.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $347,603 activity. $347,603 worth of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) was bought by Culhane Mark.