Fairpointe Capital Raised By $314,240 Its Smith & Nephew (SNN) Stake; 1ST Source (SRCE)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

1ST Source Corp (SRCE) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 52 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 39 sold and reduced holdings in 1ST Source Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 17.98 million shares, down from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding 1ST Source Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 31 Increased: 39 New Position: 13.

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased Smith & Nephew (SNN) stake by 3.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairpointe Capital Llc acquired 7,856 shares as Smith & Nephew (SNN)’s stock rose 17.20%. The Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 224,316 shares with $9.00M value, up from 216,460 last quarter. Smith & Nephew now has $21.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 250,423 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW NAMAL NAWANA NAMED TO BOARD, JOINING AS CEO; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds Smith & Nephew, Exits Vanda Pharma; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN FROM BOARD AND AS CEO; 06/03/2018 – New Q-FIX™ CURVED, Q-FIX MINI and SUTUREFIX CURVED All-Suture Anchor Systems help surgeons access challenging pathology while improving the quality of shoulder and hip repairs; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints New CEO; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew New CEO chosen; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Businesses Delivered a Mixed Performance in the 1Q; 27/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ Il XR Total Knee Arthroplasty

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) stake by 287,396 shares to 340,083 valued at $48.20M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) stake by 58,781 shares and now owns 602,638 shares. Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) was reduced too.

1St Source Bank holds 27.68% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation for 7.23 million shares. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co owns 50,519 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reinhart Partners Inc. has 0.5% invested in the company for 119,829 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv, a Indiana-based fund reported 9,878 shares.

The stock increased 1.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 36,123 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) has declined 17.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c

