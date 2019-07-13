Fairpointe Capital Maintains Position in Bunge LTD (BG); Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Increased Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Holding by $4.94 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Bunge Ltd. (BG) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 129,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.52 million, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 752,809 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE MAY PREPARE IPO ON BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING THIS MONTH; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 23/05/2018 – Brazil fines 5 grain trading firms, farmers connected to deforestation; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain reveals stake in Bunge; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES WEIGHTED CRUSH MARGIN AVERAGE $30-$40; 06/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 6; 18/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 18; 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Competitiveness Program on Track to Generate $100M Savings in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 1; 14/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 14

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 456.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, up from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $132.1. About 1.34M shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV, worth $205,600. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00 million. The insider Zachman Brian bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. Another trade for 19,750 shares valued at $1.01M was made by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 287,396 shares to 340,083 shares, valued at $48.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 49,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78M shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Heartland Advsr has 0.34% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Nine Masts invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability has 1.11 million shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Numerixs Invest Techs Inc has invested 0.06% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 1.33M shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 17,743 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 115,000 were reported by Gabelli Funds Limited Co. Moreover, Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Co has 0.14% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Greenwood Gearhart Inc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 43,611 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 290,363 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 10,680 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Sei Invests owns 169,181 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $7.37 million activity. Watson Patricia A also sold $787,471 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares. The insider WOODS M TROY sold 47,812 shares worth $4.36M. $979,687 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by Todd Paul M on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 the insider GRIFFITH G SANDERS III sold $1.03M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort LP owns 24,259 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.03% or 2,193 shares. Secor Cap Advsr Lp reported 0.9% stake. 5,947 are owned by Jane Street Lc. Nomura stated it has 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Northwest Inv Counselors Lc accumulated 5,602 shares. Gam Holdg Ag owns 8,354 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies holds 36,342 shares. Bluemar Mgmt Lc accumulated 74,965 shares or 2.48% of the stock. Symphony Asset Limited Co holds 8,422 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 23,285 shares. California-based Nicholas Invest Ptnrs LP has invested 0.59% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Altavista Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.11% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Cibc Markets invested in 9,223 shares.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 70,000 shares to 57,000 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,500 shares, and cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc.

