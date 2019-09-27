Fairpointe Capital Maintains Holding in Wabtec (WAB); First Light Asset Management Increased Holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind (TEVA) as Shares Declined

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 22,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.63 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 695,317 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 21/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BBB- RATINGS TO WABTEC, OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Prohibits Companies from Maintaining Employee ‘No-Poach’ Agreements; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind (TEVA) by 210.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 659,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 972,234 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.97M, up from 312,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.03% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 20.92M shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 15/04/2018 – Israeli unions warn Teva Pharm over plan to close Ashdod plant; 20/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TEVA.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $23; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH AGREES TO RELEASE TEVA FROM PRIDOPIDINE OBLIGATIONS; 23/05/2018 – TEVA CONFIRMS SEPT. PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, THE FIRST GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS® IN CANADA FOR THE TREATMENT OF DRY EYE DISEASE; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: STILL EXPECT TO SELL $4 BLN WORTH OF GENERIC DRUGS IN U.S. IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – Teva wins reversal of U.S. jury’s $235 mln GSK drug patent verdict; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership; 26/03/2018 – Teva Pharma: Mesalamine Delayed-Release Tablets Treat Mild to Moderate Ulcerative Colitis

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $720.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 181,230 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $16.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 11,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,344 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock. The insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600. Another trade for 16.97 million shares valued at $1.19 billion was made by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9.

