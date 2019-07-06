Fairpointe Capital Maintains Holding in Donaldson (DCI); As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Share Value Rose, Congress Asset Management Company Upped Position

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 67,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.83 million, up from 947,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $49.87. About 204,315 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.88% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 06/03/2018 Donaldson Co 2Q Loss/Shr 40c; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Loss $52.9M; 30/05/2018 – Donaldson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Donaldson Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCI); 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Announces Global Price Increases; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.83 LOWER THAN ADJUSTED EPS; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q Net $69.9M; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.93 TO $2.01, EST. $2.01

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 39,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 739,912 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.15 million, up from 700,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 3.20 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McDonaldâ€™s Corporation (MCD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CARE, Abbott and the Abbott Fund Launch Partnership to Address Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) in Humanitarian Settings – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott: Long-Term Hold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 5,065 shares. Everett Harris And Ca owns 1.64M shares. Argi Investment Serv Limited has 9,986 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 3,022 shares. 17,753 were accumulated by Bennicas. First City Cap Management stated it has 12,730 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Hwg Hldg Lp has 0.68% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 8,584 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.47% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). First Citizens Commercial Bank And Tru holds 0.43% or 47,747 shares in its portfolio. Phocas Fincl Corp reported 4,360 shares. Hl Financial, Kentucky-based fund reported 288,577 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.57% or 69,882 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1.75% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 27,150 shares. Moneta Gp Inv Advsr Ltd Llc reported 59,695 shares. Barometer Mgmt has invested 0.87% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,855 shares to 188,929 shares, valued at $64.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,528 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. 3,455 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares with value of $249,875 were bought by Stratton John G.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gru Inc reported 94 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Rothschild Prtn Limited Liability Co owns 59,221 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Ltd Liability accumulated 169,844 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 391,298 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.03% or 33,438 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership reported 1.14 million shares stake. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 259,269 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.02% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). C M Bidwell & Associate Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Amp Cap Ltd reported 11,393 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 222,595 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Llc holds 162,163 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0.02% or 35,800 shares. 12,984 are owned by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp.

