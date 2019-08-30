Fairpointe Capital Lowered Stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN) by $11.67 Million; As Autodesk (ADSK) Market Value Declined, Holder Kepos Capital LP Has Raised Position

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 430.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 28,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 35,012 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $142.63. About 3.28 million shares traded or 54.01% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 729,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 3.67M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.17M, down from 4.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.89. About 762,524 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 5,326 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 106,671 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Thematic Ptnrs Ltd owns 267,327 shares. Riverhead Capital stated it has 3,932 shares. Invest House Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 52,130 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 1,373 shares. 5,372 are owned by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Mufg Americas Corporation has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 452 shares. Moreover, Pension has 0.16% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Tributary Capital Management Ltd owns 17,300 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 1.60M were accumulated by Meritage Group L P. Millennium Lc owns 0.19% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 801,174 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 481,264 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.1% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Bb&T Securities Limited holds 56,141 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 11,698 shares to 79,166 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 33,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,256 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (HYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 1,450 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 6,565 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bancshares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Royal London Asset Management Limited accumulated 33,226 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0% or 626 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability has 3.67M shares. Perkins Coie Trust Com has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 300 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Manchester Cap Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 92,413 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 517,063 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $86.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cars.Com by 227,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).