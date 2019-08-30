Fairpointe Capital Lowered By $7.76 Million Its Whirlpool (WHR) Stake; Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund Has 0.46 Sentiment

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased Whirlpool (WHR) stake by 8.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 58,781 shares as Whirlpool (WHR)’s stock rose 4.09%. The Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 602,638 shares with $80.08M value, down from 661,419 last quarter. Whirlpool now has $8.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $139.98. About 97,148 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA CFO ANIL BERERA RESIGNS; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – WHIRLPOOL NORTH AMERICA REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET SALES OF $2.5 BLN, COMPARED TO $2.4 BLN IN SAME PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N SAYS COMPANY AGREES TO SELL EMBRACO BUSINESS FOR $1.08 BLN IN CASH; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS

Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund (EXD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.46 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.79, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 6 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 13 sold and decreased holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 2.09 million shares, down from 2.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $91.00 million. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets.

The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund for 233,947 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 416,486 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.07% invested in the company for 21,152 shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 82,167 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $159.33’s average target is 13.82% above currents $139.98 stock price. Whirlpool had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Longbow on Friday, May 10. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of WHR in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Neutral” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of WHR in report on Thursday, June 6 to “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 earnings per share, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $241.70M for 9.19 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.