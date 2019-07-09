Fairpointe Capital Lifted Magna International (MGA) Holding by $46.83 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Moody’s (MCO) Shares Rose, Veritas Investment Management Llp Decreased Position

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Magna International (MGA) by 1491.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 975,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.69 million, up from 65,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Magna International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 836,686 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 16/03/2018 – Auto-parts giant Magna is investing $200 million in ride-hailing company Lyft, and is partnering with Lyft to develop self-driving vehicles; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 77.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 1,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98,000, down from 2,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $197.4. About 234,974 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FERMACA’S RATINGS-CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook On Sanef And Hit Ratings To Negative; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes Of Jpmcc 2017-JP5; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Issuer Rating To The City Of San Marcos, Tx; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Deliver Buyer’s Outlook To Negative; Affirms B2 Corporate Family Rating; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bng Bank’s Long-term Deposit And Senior Unsecured Debt Ratings At Aaa; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s To Host 13th Annual Gcc Credit Risk Conference In Dubai; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 Rating To Virgin Media’s Receivables Financing Notes; Stable Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 On Dearborn, Mi’s Go Bonds

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Celebrates Manufacturing Milestone NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Announces First Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Continues to Expand in Morocco With New Mirrors Facility – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Forget Activision, Disney Should Buy These Companies Instead – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Income Investors: You Might Be Looking at Dividends All Wrong – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) by 39,045 shares to 839,354 shares, valued at $67.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) by 38,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 826,119 shares, and cut its stake in Tegna.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82M for 25.44 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 25,024 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp invested 0.16% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 5,374 shares. Moreover, Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 84,021 were reported by Da Davidson Co. Bp Plc holds 0.12% or 17,000 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 342,809 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 139,164 shares. Btr Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited owns 1,922 shares. Bamco holds 0% or 1,020 shares. Btim Corp holds 3,705 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Group accumulated 1.83 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.08% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Cleararc Capital, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,031 shares.