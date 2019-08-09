Fairpointe Capital Lifted Its Stake in Unifirst (UNF) by $612,000 as Share Price Rose; Armstrong Henry H Associates Lowered Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Position by $518,024

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 4,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 466,107 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.50M, down from 471,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $117.44. About 6.57M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Unifirst Corp (UNF) by 81.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 8,892 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 4,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $197.11. About 113,100 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY EPS $7.45 TO $7.65, EST. $5.52; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP – TAX REFORM & $146.0 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED $0.15 INCREASE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Raising Qtrly Div to $0.1125 Per Shr for Common Stk and to $0.09 Per Shr for Class B Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.56, REV VIEW $1.65 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Repurchased Combined $146.0 M in a Private Transaction With the Croatti Family at a Per Shr Price of $124.00; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold UNF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 5.48% less from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Morgan Stanley reported 61,702 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 70,709 shares. Echo Street Limited Liability Co holds 179,130 shares. Pnc Finance Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Thb Asset Mgmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Piedmont Investment Advisors has 0.02% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 3,886 shares. Geode Management Llc holds 211,162 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Trust LP stated it has 31,435 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dsam Prtn (London) Limited invested in 2,266 shares. 1,568 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Parkside Bankshares Tru invested in 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Com holds 40,927 shares. Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF).

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) by 58,781 shares to 602,638 shares, valued at $80.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) by 133,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $788,405 activity.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. Taylor David S also sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000. Shares for $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. 3,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando.