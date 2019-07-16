Fairpointe Capital Increases Position in Bunge LTD (BG); United States Stl New (X) Market Valuation Declined While Msdc Management LP Decreased Holding by $1.22 Million

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34M, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 11.89 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Use Cash on Hand, Note Offer Proceeds to Fund Tender Offer; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL’S IDR RAISED TO BB- FROM B+ BY FITCH; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Lifts Earnings Forecast on Mill Restart, Trump Tariff; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities; 26/04/2018 – U.S STEEL REPORTS CHALLENGES WITH YET-TO-BE REVITALIZED ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: Granite City Restart Process Could Take Up to Four Months; 12/03/2018 – US Steel Sees Full-Yr Ebitda $1.7B; 16/04/2018 – US Steel: Richard Fruehauf to Become Vice Pres of Strategic Planning; 12/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL SEES 1Q EBITDA $250M; 13/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL-TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO FUND TENDER OFFER FOR, OR REDEMPTION OF, 8.375% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Bunge Ltd. (BG) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 129,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.52M, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 346,480 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 27/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-From Volkswagen to Bunge, concession holders in Brazil face hefty bill; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE MAY PREPARE IPO ON BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING THIS MONTH; 02/05/2018 – Bunge to push ahead with Brazilian sugar mill IPO; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.21875/SHR; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18.4C; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 07/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 7; 09/03/2018 – Food Ingredients: Bunge “under pressure” from investors to sell

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. 38,588 shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A, worth $2.00 million. FRIBOURG PAUL J had bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million. 4,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO had bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16 million on Thursday, May 23.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) by 133,216 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $50.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 287,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,083 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Natl Bank And Trust, a Iowa-based fund reported 4,729 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Yorktown Mgmt And Com reported 5,000 shares. Oppenheimer And Commerce has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Charles Schwab Investment Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Kennedy Cap Incorporated stated it has 173,537 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 324,200 are owned by Gamco Inc Et Al. First Commonwealth Corp Pa reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Meyer Handelman Company reported 5,200 shares. Heartland Advisors owns 85,918 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 301,154 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.07% or 80,089 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Partners Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bluecrest Management owns 31,396 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 71.92% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.46 per share. X’s profit will be $70.66M for 9.26 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.

