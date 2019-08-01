Fairpointe Capital Increases Holding in Smith & Nephew (SNN); Paloma Partners Management Company Maintains Holding in American Tower Cl A (AMT)

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in American Tower Corp Cl A (AMT) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 3,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 16,436 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 13,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $211.35. About 1.34M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Smith & Nephew (SNN) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 7,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 224,316 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, up from 216,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 874,792 shares traded or 93.77% up from the average. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Revenue Up 5%; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 View; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Namal Nawana to Take Up Role on May 7; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew names Namal Nawana new CEO; 06/03/2018 – New Q-FIX™ CURVED, Q-FIX MINI and SUTUREFIX CURVED All-Suture Anchor Systems help surgeons access challenging pathology while improving the quality of shoulder and hip repairs; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to name Nawana as new chief – Sky News; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 Guidance After Mixed 1Q Performance; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Sees 2018 Underlying Rev Up 2%-3%; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – DURING HIS NOTICE PERIOD, OLIVIER WILL BE AVAILABLE IN AN ADVISORY CAPACITY TO PROVIDE ADVICE AND ASSISTANCE TO NAMAL IN HIS NEW ROLE

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) by 906,736 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $70.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) by 357,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.30M shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner (NYSE:BWA).

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc W I (NASDAQ:CDK) by 26,601 shares to 21,884 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 29,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,201 shares, and cut its stake in Health Care Select Sector (Call) (XLV).