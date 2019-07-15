Fairpointe Capital Increased Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Position by $4.04 Million; As Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Trimmed Holding by $19.97 Million

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 56.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 487,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 379,984 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.66M, down from 867,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 459,418 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has risen 9.72% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Macquarie Infrastructure Investors to the June 25, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Securities Class Action Deadline In; 06/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT BETWEEN MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE AND THE MANAGER MUST BE TERMINATED WITHOUT A TERMINATION FEE; 02/05/2018 – Moab Partners Responds to Macquarie Infrastructure Corp.’s Investor Presentation; 16/04/2018 – House Agri Cmte: Chairman Conaway Talks Farm Bill on Agri-Pulse Open Mic; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $180.9M, EST. $173.0M; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Strongly Disagrees With ISS Recommendation to Vote Against Three of Six MIC Directors; 16/05/2018 – SHAREHOLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporat; 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure 1Q EPS 91c; 17/04/2018 – MOAB SAYS CALLS FOR REVIEW AT MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 45,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 940,802 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.60M, up from 895,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $100.47. About 1,056 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers; 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.96 EPS, up 113.33% or $0.51 from last year’s $0.45 per share. MIC’s profit will be $82.59 million for 10.93 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

