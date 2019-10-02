Fairpointe Capital Has Upped Teradata (TDC) Position by $1.42 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Haverford Financial Services Raised Its Stake in Dollar General (DG) by $540,810

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 4,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 28,265 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82M, up from 24,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $157.41. About 817,991 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Teradata Corp (TDC) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 40,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.17M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Teradata Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 454,172 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 10/04/2018 – Teradata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.15 BLN TO $2.18 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Teradata Accelerates its Customers’ Analytics in the Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Rev $506M; 08/03/2018 – TERADATA NAMES MARTYN ETHERINGTON CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 17C TO 19C, EST. 32C; 27/03/2018 – Overstock.com Uses Teradata Path Analysis to Boost its Customer Journey Analytics

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,993 were accumulated by Burney. Allstate accumulated 29,429 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Co Mi Adv invested in 0.62% or 10,368 shares. Amp Cap Limited invested 0.1% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Joel Isaacson And Llc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 4,980 shares. 3,325 are owned by Blair William And Co Il. Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 55,930 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co reported 25,269 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 49,090 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 33,926 shares. 5.30M are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.14% or 5,414 shares in its portfolio. Park Oh owns 52,138 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.16% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 137,576 shares.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Do These 7 Retail Stocks Make the Grade? – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Camping World, Cleveland-Cliffs, Coupa, Dollar General, DuPont, Nike, Roku, StoneCo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General Is Starting To Look Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Stocks to Buy Offering Both Dividends and Growth – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General Announces Plans to Expand to 46 States In 2020 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold TDC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 109.67 million shares or 1.88% less from 111.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable LP holds 0.01% or 7,686 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). D E Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 509,697 shares. Tealwood Asset has 1.13% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Amalgamated Bank owns 26,899 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 63,141 shares stake. Utd Automobile Association has 18,265 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Partners Mgmt Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). The Vermont-based Of Vermont has invested 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 6,704 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 0.01% or 21,500 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 103,679 shares. Highland Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 6,990 shares. Contravisory Invest has invested 0.05% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC).

More notable recent Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Teradata Expands As-a-Service Offerings for Vantage – Business Wire” published on April 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Teradata Hires Bob Joyce for New Role of EVP, Teradata Business Systems – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 22% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teradata -9% on downside EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $347,603 activity.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) by 284,514 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $68.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 98,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 917,064 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).