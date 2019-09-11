Fairpointe Capital Has Trimmed Its Unisys (UIS) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Stevens Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) by $1.35 Million as Share Price Declined

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 74.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 9,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The hedge fund held 3,464 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469,000, down from 13,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $156.27. About 130,745 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 176,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.58M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Unisys Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 798,395 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 03/04/2018 – Leading IT Advisory Firm ISG Names Unisys a ‘Top 15 Sourcing Standout’ Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Hong Kong Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights S; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Rev $708.4M; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 16.09 BLN YEN (+16.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.80 BLN YEN (+10.6 %); 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Net $40.6M; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Info Security Officer; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 11.95 BLN YEN (+16.4 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 12.50 BLN YEN (+4.6 %); 28/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Unisys Rolls Out New Endpoint Protection Solution To Thwart Malware Attacks

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 37,146 shares to 44,067 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 16,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 225% – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SOXX: Performance And Valuation Update – May 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018, and an Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Semiconductor Stocks Could Get Red Hot After Huge Nvidia Deal – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 1.37% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $30.88M for 52.79 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nicholas Investment Lp accumulated 118,217 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De owns 704,420 shares. Axiom Invsts Lc De holds 0.09% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 20,930 shares. Wellington Management Llp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Agf Investments holds 10,939 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 78 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Oppenheimer Asset has 0.08% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). The Florida-based Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). 4.24 million are held by Blackrock Inc. Vanguard Group Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi has 1.2% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Sit Invest Assocs Incorporated holds 0.07% or 17,360 shares.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) by 7,856 shares to 224,316 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 67,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Ltd. (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Secor Capital Advsr LP holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 129,169 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 243,452 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 1.89M shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.01% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 19,259 shares. Sei Invests reported 24,930 shares. Diligent Invsts Lc reported 13,710 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Comerica Retail Bank reported 50,531 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc has 1,474 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions has invested 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Los Angeles Cap And Equity stated it has 20,667 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 16,300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 872,086 shares.