Fairpointe Capital Has Trimmed Its Mattel (MAT) Position; 3 Analysts Covering Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)

Among 3 analysts covering Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Golar LNG Limited had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. See Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased Mattel (MAT) stake by 2.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 240,081 shares as Mattel (MAT)’s stock rose 21.26%. The Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 8.06M shares with $104.80M value, down from 8.30 million last quarter. Mattel now has $4.81B valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 1.50M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 26/04/2018 – MATTEL SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE IN LOW 40% RANGE; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis in Talks to Leave the Company; 27/04/2018 – Mattel’s Barbie Brand Carries Quarter, Mutes Toys `R’ Us Effect; 10/05/2018 – MATTEL CUT TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – NOMINATION OF GEORGIADIS AS A DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING IS WITHDRAWN, NO NOMINEE FOR ELECTION WILL BE NAMED IN PLACE OF GEORGIADIS; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MATTEL ‘BB-‘ RATING, OFF WATCH; OUTLOOK NEG; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – GEORGIADIS WILL SERVE IN AN ADVISORY ROLE AT MATTEL THROUGH MAY 10, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Mattel chief Georgiadis exits for top job at Ancestry.com; 20/04/2018 – Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s family says judge blocks improper use of brand; 26/04/2018 – Mattel 1Q Loss/Shr 90c

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) stake by 517,063 shares to 1.17M valued at $86.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lions Gate Entertainment Cl A stake by 446,839 shares and now owns 3.27M shares. Unifirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) was raised too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity. Shares for $1.00M were bought by Kreiz Ynon on Thursday, February 21. Shares for $171,356 were sold by Eilola Michael J.. EUTENEUER JOSEPH J bought $279,000 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) on Friday, February 22. Lynch Roger bought $107,968 worth of stock. On Friday, February 22 DOLAN MICHAEL J bought $418,800 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 30,000 shares.

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MAT’s profit will be $50.27 million for 23.93 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -156.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Mattel Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MAT in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. M Partners maintained it with “Hold” rating and $13 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by DA Davidson given on Tuesday, February 19.

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mattel Earnings: MAT Stock Gains as Q2 Sales Up 2%, Top Outlook – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mattel (MAT) Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q2, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Mattel Stock Soared 30% in July – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Declining Revenues Hurt Mattel (MAT) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mattel (MAT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The firm operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 627,653 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX INCLUDING TAXES AND FINANCING COSTS IS ESTIMATED AT US$1.740 BLN; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS