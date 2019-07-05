Fairpointe Capital Has Lowered Its Raymond James Financial (RJF) Stake; Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Upped Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Position

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 36.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc acquired 5,607 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock rose 17.29%. The Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc holds 20,960 shares with $3.68M value, up from 15,353 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $37.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $197.58. About 436,883 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased Raymond James Financial (RJF) stake by 4.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 39,045 shares as Raymond James Financial (RJF)’s stock rose 1.85%. The Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 839,354 shares with $67.49 million value, down from 878,399 last quarter. Raymond James Financial now has $12.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $85.5. About 243,737 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.16% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,920 were accumulated by Doheny Asset Management Ca. Duncker Streett And Communication Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Advisor Limited Liability Com invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 1.28 million were reported by Cap Research Global. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 112,606 shares. Kbc Nv reported 223,816 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,270 shares. Iberiabank Corp reported 0.78% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has invested 3.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Stellar Llc holds 7,767 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Research reported 81,840 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp holds 524 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) reported 3,994 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity. FROMBERG BARRY A also sold $140,171 worth of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Constellation Brands had 22 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, January 11. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of STZ in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, January 10 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. As per Monday, January 7, the company rating was upgraded by HSBC. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 10 by Guggenheim. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. Susquehanna upgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Monday, January 7 to “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.86 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.55 per share. RJF’s profit will be $262.36 million for 11.49 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,900 were accumulated by Spc. Amg Funds Ltd Llc has 6,026 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab owns 40,457 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 91 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 779,599 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 3.54M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bragg Finance, North Carolina-based fund reported 33,870 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 3,549 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 10,800 shares. D E Shaw And, a New York-based fund reported 149,321 shares. Peoples Fin reported 80 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp invested 0.09% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Moreover, Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Com has 0.23% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Moreover, Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 12,226 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc has 13,110 shares.

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased Mcdermott Intl stake by 279,668 shares to 9.62 million valued at $71.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cars.Com stake by 227,212 shares and now owns 3.67 million shares. Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Raymond James Financial had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5. Citigroup maintained the shares of RJF in report on Monday, April 15 with “Neutral” rating.