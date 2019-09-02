Fairpointe Capital Has Increased Its Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) Stake; Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Lowered Its Holding in Honeywell International (HON) by $922,200 as Market Valuation Rose

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 66.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2,904 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 8,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 3.16M shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 46,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.89 million, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.36. About 1.39 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.41B for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) by 58,781 shares to 602,638 shares, valued at $80.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domtar Corp. (NYSE:UFS) by 218,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS).