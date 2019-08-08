Fairpointe Capital Has Decreased Itron (ITRI) Holding by $3.60 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Pros Hldgs (PRO) Holder Next Century Growth Investors Cut Its Position

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Itron Inc. (ITRI) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 78,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The institutional investor held 583,818 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.24M, down from 662,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 4.89% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $68.99. About 295,395 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q REV. $607.2M, EST. $572.6M

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Hldgs Inc (PRO) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 24,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The institutional investor held 156,223 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 180,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Pros Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.71. About 1.21M shares traded or 135.50% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Itron, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ITRI) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Itron to Present at Oppenheimer’s 22nd Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference and Canaccord Genuity’s 39th Annual Growth Conference – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For IYJ – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Itron (ITRI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why Is Capricor Moving? – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HalcÃ³n Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Unsecured Noteholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Investing In PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PROS to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Campbell Soup – Divestments Completed, Focus On The Operations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 EPS, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.