Fairpointe Capital Has Cut Its Holding in Office Depot (ODP) by $3.46 Million as Share Price Declined; Lear Corp. (LEA) Stock Price Declined While Hgk Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lear Corp. (LEA) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 3,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 39,614 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52M, down from 43,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lear Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $126.41. About 663,390 shares traded or 8.35% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 1.73M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 20.68 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.59 million, down from 22.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.84M market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7. About 4.90M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $344.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 58,618 shares to 64,930 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleu (NYSE:OXY) by 7,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 earnings per share, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.06 million for 9.06 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 22,016 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $85.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 424,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC).

