Fairpointe Capital Has Cut Its Copa Holdings (CPA) Position by $19.01 Million; City Holding Company Stake in Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Upped by $412,759

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Copa Holdings (CPA) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 195,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 598,314 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.38M, down from 794,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Copa Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $98.65. About 143,356 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N APRIL LOAD FACTOR 81.9 PCT, FLAT VS APRIL 2017; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – KEPCO PARTNERED WITH CORPORATE PARTNERSHIP FUND, KOREAN PRIVATE EQUITY FUND ALSO KNOWN AS COPA FUND, TO MAKE DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.22; 06/04/2018 – COPA EXTENDS LOSSES AFTER VENEZUELA SUSPENSION, DROPS 4.1%; 10/05/2018 – COPA AIRLINES FACES ‘CHALLENGING’ 2Q ON VENEZUELA, FUEL COST; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS APRIL TRAFFIC UP 11.9% Y/Y; 20/03/2018 – Minor League Baseball Unveils On-Field Brands for “Copa de la Diversión”; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS MARCH SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 15.3% :CPA US; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT

City Holding Company increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 4,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 16,995 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 12,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $82.51. About 3.41 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 22/03/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Promotion of Gregory J. Divis to Chief Operating Officer; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Net Pft EUR341M; 09/05/2018 – Korea Investment Adds Merck & Co, Exits Ryanair: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA COMMENTS ON CONSUMER HEALTH SALE IN NEWSPAPER; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – STUDY HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit

Analysts await Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.41 EPS, up 77.21% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.36 per share. CPA’s profit will be $101.87M for 10.23 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Copa Holdings, S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.83% EPS growth.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 424,516 shares to 427,916 shares, valued at $31.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) by 40,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Cars.Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.