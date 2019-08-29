Fairpointe Capital Has Cut Gentex (GNTX) Position; FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased Gentex Corp (GNTX) stake by 19.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 654,185 shares as Gentex Corp (GNTX)’s stock rose 19.84%. The Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 2.66 million shares with $54.96 million value, down from 3.31M last quarter. Gentex Corp now has $6.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 175,140 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus

Among 4 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies has $305 highest and $24000 lowest target. $273.40’s average target is -8.65% below currents $299.29 stock price. Fleetcor Technologies had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. See FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Baird 302.0000

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $240.0000 284.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $305 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $265.0000 305.0000

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America 275.0000

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Mizuho New Target: $245.0000 247.0000

25/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $277 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $235 New Target: $280 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement stated it has 49,546 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Partners Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.45 million shares or 0.23% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 47,425 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory has 0.12% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Mutual Of America Management Limited holds 0.07% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 228,468 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Foyston Gordon Payne has invested 1.46% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 41,488 shares. American Century Companies has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 142,641 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested in 85,931 shares. 31,845 are owned by Bahl And Gaynor. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 5.19 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has 1.67 million shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd holds 0% or 3,750 shares. Bb&T Corp owns 53,548 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gentex (GNTX) Up 12.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dana (DAN) Boosts Portfolio Via Acquisition of Nordresa – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gentex to Offer Its New Car-to-Home Automation System Through VOXX Electronics – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased Technipfmc stake by 637,004 shares to 1.93M valued at $45.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cars.Com stake by 227,212 shares and now owns 3.67M shares. Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was raised too.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01M for 15.84 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. Nash Kevin C also bought $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of stock or 711 shares. Chiodo Matthew had bought 120 shares worth $2,510 on Friday, June 28. 711 shares were bought by Ryan Scott P, worth $12,499. Boehm Neil had bought 15 shares worth $314.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment services and products primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $26.17 billion. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related services and products at participating locations. It has a 30.28 P/E ratio. The firm also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FleetCor Technologies, Inc. shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc has invested 0.09% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Fil Ltd, a Bermuda-based fund reported 4 shares. Moreover, Sustainable Growth Advisers L P has 4.24% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Farmers And Merchants Investments reported 39 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 140,313 shares. Blair William Com Il accumulated 0.16% or 104,399 shares. 12 West Capital Management L P stated it has 482,338 shares or 9.7% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated holds 1,240 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Lc invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.04% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 31,279 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.09% or 30,273 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 0.05% or 483,399 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Stephens Ar invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

The stock increased 1.27% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $299.29. About 79,000 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS