Fairpointe Capital Has Boosted Smith & Nephew (SNN) Position By $314,240; PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION CAN (PRBZF) Shorts Lowered By 0.75%

PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION CAN (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had a decrease of 0.75% in short interest. PRBZF’s SI was 1.10 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.75% from 1.11 million shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 3675 days are for PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION CAN (OTCMKTS:PRBZF)’s short sellers to cover PRBZF’s short positions. It closed at $72.06 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased Smith & Nephew (SNN) stake by 3.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairpointe Capital Llc acquired 7,856 shares as Smith & Nephew (SNN)’s stock rose 17.20%. The Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 224,316 shares with $9.00M value, up from 216,460 last quarter. Smith & Nephew now has $20.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 268,118 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ Il XR Total Knee Arthroplasty; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to name Nawana as new chief – Sky News; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints New CEO; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 View; 06/03/2018 – New Q-FIX™ CURVED, Q-FIX MINI and SUTUREFIX CURVED All-Suture Anchor Systems help surgeons access challenging pathology while improving the quality of shoulder and hip repairs; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW NAMAL NAWANA NAMED TO BOARD, JOINING AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN FROM BOARD AND AS CEO; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – DURING HIS NOTICE PERIOD, OLIVIER WILL BE AVAILABLE IN AN ADVISORY CAPACITY TO PROVIDE ADVICE AND ASSISTANCE TO NAMAL IN HIS NEW ROLE; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14

More notable recent Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Smith & Nephew meniscal knee repair technology delivers 0% re-operation rate and 100% meniscal healing at six months shows first ever study of horizontal cleavage tears – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Smith & Nephew Launches the CONQUEST FNâ„¢ Femoral Neck Fracture System, a Fresh Approach to Hip Preservation Versus Current Treatment Options – PRNewswire” published on June 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Smith & Nephew launches new FLOW 90â„¢ Wand at ISAKOS joining its innovative collection of COBLATIONâ„¢ technology and shoulder repair portfolios – PRNewswire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Smith & Nephew’s OXINIUMâ„¢ Technology for Hips could save the US Health System an estimated $296 Million in 2020 – PRNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NuVasive up 25% after hours on interest from Smith & Nephew – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased Domtar Corp. (NYSE:UFS) stake by 218,764 shares to 1.61M valued at $80.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) stake by 38,535 shares and now owns 826,119 shares. Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) was reduced too.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation makes and distributes food products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. It has a 31.19 P/E ratio. The firm provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal products, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini products, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.