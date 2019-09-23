Fairpointe Capital Has Boosted Position in Wabtec (WAB) by $1.56 Million as Share Price Rose; Partnervest Advisory Services Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Boosted by $327,484 as Stock Price Rose

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 2,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,295 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $132.42. About 2.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 22,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.63M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 375,530 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 Rev; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 21/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BBB- RATINGS TO WABTEC, OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup reported 113,089 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). The Germany-based Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has invested 4.49% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 101,923 shares. Element Management Llc reported 0.06% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cambridge Advisors holds 32,303 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap owns 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 96 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc holds 0.53% or 70,280 shares. New York-based Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.22% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Regions Corp owns 5,905 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Liability has 12 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 359 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gp Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 40,367 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 133 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 528,312 shares.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Times (NYSE:NYT) by 831,528 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $45.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 241,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. 10,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. KASSLING WILLIAM E also bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, May 23. 3,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Wabtec Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WAB) 5.3% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wabtec Reports 1Q Results, Affirms Adjusted Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “August IMX Reveals Investors Remain Bullish On Blue-Chips, Bearish On China – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Completes Successful Merger With GE Transportation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering by selling stockholder – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $252.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 98,541 shares to 1,459 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 311,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).