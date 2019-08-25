Fairpointe Capital Has Boosted Its Holding in Smith & Nephew (SNN) as Market Valuation Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder Boys Arnold & Co Has Upped Position by $21.13 Million as Stock Rose

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 447.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 111,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 136,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Apple suppliers shine after iPhone maker’s earnings; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 14/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Big Apple Bagel to honor local heroes; 01/05/2018 – Apple could be winding down or stopping production of the iPhone X, based on earnings reports from linked companies; 24/04/2018 – The Tribune: ‘Apple Watch Series 3’ coming to Airtel, Jio stores

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Smith & Nephew (SNN) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 7,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 224,316 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, up from 216,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 664,951 shares traded or 48.60% up from the average. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC SN.L – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW CONFIRMS DATE BOHUON STOOD DOWN WAS MAY 7; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints New CEO; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Previously Saw 2018 Underlying Rev Up 3%-4%; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Expects Trading Conditions to Return to More Normal Levels; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Businesses Delivered a Mixed Performance in the 1Q; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN FROM BOARD AND AS CEO; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 View; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints Namal Nawana CEO; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) by 32,178 shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $85.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner (NYSE:BWA) by 468,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,580 shares, and cut its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)