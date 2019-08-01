Fairpointe Capital Decreased Its Position in Manpowergroup (MAN) by $1.10 Million; Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) Shareholder C-V Starr & Co Trust Increased Stake by $1.20 Million

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Manpowergroup (MAN) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 13,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 600,088 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.62M, down from 613,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $89.99. About 340,193 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 16/04/2018 – ManpowerGroup Launches Its Second Ready for Work 2018 Award in European Multi-Country Partnership with Junior Achievement; 23/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Showcases Innovation, HR Tech and Predictive Performance Tools at World-Leading Viva Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – Global Recruitment Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Adecco, Randstad, Manpower and Recruit Group – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Spain Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – China Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +8%; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – CURRENT YEAR QUARTER INCLUDED RESTRUCTURING COSTS WHICH REDUCED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 27 CENTS; 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 16/05/2018 – Everest Group Names ManpowerGroup Solutions as Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing for 8th Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP – FINANCIAL RESULTS IN QUARTER SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY STRONGER FOREIGN CURRENCIES RELATIVE TO U.S. DOLLAR VS PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 12/03/2018 – Poland Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table)

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 195,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $66.63. About 1.04M shares traded or 35.39% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500.

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.96 EPS, down 20.65% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.47 per share. MAN’s profit will be $117.24 million for 11.48 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $288,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Company Incorporated has 729,649 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,982 shares stake. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 19,889 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). 52,263 were accumulated by Citigroup Incorporated. M&T National Bank Corporation owns 4,130 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 555 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 73,212 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Regions Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Twin Tree Mngmt LP owns 1,975 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Fiduciary Wi invested in 1.12M shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Guggenheim Cap Limited Co has 0.04% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 59,797 shares. The Missouri-based Enterprise Fincl has invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 146,408 shares to 3.22 million shares, valued at $70.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) by 45,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 940,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Magna International (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,580 are held by Doliver Lp. 12,788 are owned by American Mgmt Company. Cypress Llc (Wy) invested in 250 shares. The New York-based Tower Research Ltd Com (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank stated it has 7,353 shares. Smithfield Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 67,513 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,364 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 63,170 shares or 0% of the stock. Mai has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Delaware reported 29,084 shares. Coastline Tru holds 0.2% or 21,990 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability stated it has 481,016 shares. 20,600 are owned by Icon Advisers Inc Co. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 0.05% or 1.50 million shares.