Fairpointe Capital Cut Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Holding by $10.75 Million as Market Value Declined; Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Lifted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $510,720; Valuation Rose

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 370,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.90M, down from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $26.77. About 608,312 shares traded or 88.14% up from the average. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has risen 16.74% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Pursuing Joint Action Plan With Key Distributors; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects Industry Demand to Improve in Back Half of Year; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – GINGER JONES, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO RETIRE LATER THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Tread Wisely™, Cooper Tire’s Safety Program for Young Drivers, Kicks Off Collaboration with DoSomething.org for National Tire Safety Week, May 21-28; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 16/05/2018 – Coopertire.com Earns Best Manufacturing Website Award in Internet Advertising Competition; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER – AT INVESTOR DAY, MANAGEMENT DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR OPERATING PROFIT OF 10 PCT TO 14 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Cooper Zeon RS3-G1™ Designated a Consumers Digest Best Buy; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire 1Q EPS 16c; 04/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Declares 185th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,237 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, up from 41,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $75.2. About 2.59M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold CTB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.28 million shares or 4.46% less from 50.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 129,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 1,431 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 45,993 shares. 77,241 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Hotchkis & Wiley Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 125,843 shares. Millennium Management Limited Co reported 291,197 shares. Element Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Fil Limited holds 13 shares. Gotham Asset Llc has 46,899 shares. Personal Cap has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested 0% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Citadel Advisors Llc invested in 1.33M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc owns 17,506 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And, Missouri-based fund reported 53 shares.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 67,523 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $50.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) by 45,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 940,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13M and $378.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 9,000 shares to 47,774 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.