Fairfield Bush & Company Has Trimmed Its Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Holding; Vical (VICL) Sellers Increased By 308.88% Their Shorts

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) had an increase of 308.88% in short interest. VICL’s SI was 105,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 308.88% from 25,900 shares previously. With 212,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s short sellers to cover VICL’s short positions. It closed at $0.676 lastly. It is up 48.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VICL News: 03/05/2018 – VICAL INC – VICAL HAD CASH AND INVESTMENTS OF $58.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vical 1Q Loss $6.27M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vical Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICL); 15/03/2018 – Vical 4Q Loss $3.73M; 15/03/2018 Vical 4Q Loss/Shr 21c; 03/05/2018 – Vical 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 15/03/2018 – VICAL INC – PROJECTING NET CASH BURN FOR 2018 BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $24 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Vical 4Q Rev $3.95M

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) stake by 8.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 7,964 shares as Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Fairfield Bush & Company holds 85,314 shares with $6.77M value, down from 93,278 last quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada now has $114.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $79.33. About 1.76M shares traded or 96.10% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 15/05/2018 – INTERRENT REIT llP_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$11.50 FROM C$10.50; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 16/05/2018 – ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP EFN.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8 FROM C$7; 07/05/2018 – AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS INC AGIO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 15/05/2018 – RBC Global Asset Management Exits American Outdoor Brands; 07/05/2018 – Canada Faces `Critical Competitiveness Challenge,’ RBC CEO Says; 06/03/2018 – RBC CEO ENDS PRESENTATION IN NY; 15/05/2018 – EASYJET PLC EZJ.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1900P FROM 1800P; 06/04/2018 – RBC CLOSED 43 BRANCHES LAST YEAR, OPENED OTHERS; 10/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $67

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.53B for 11.27 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company has market cap of $15.44 million. It is developing various DNA vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients.

