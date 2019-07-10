Fairfield Bush & Company Lowered Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Position by $366,565 as Share Value Rose; Tuttle Tactical Management Increases Position in Visa (V)

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 2,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,060 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, down from 30,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $169.57. About 1.42 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 6,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,193 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, up from 30,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $179.31. About 4.90M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,068 shares to 41,016 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,342 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Glob Investors Limited Partnership has 2.75% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3.07 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 1.94M shares or 1.93% of the stock. 451,093 are owned by Advsr Asset Management. Boston Prtnrs owns 3,602 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wealthquest Corp accumulated 3,016 shares. Pitcairn holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 63,822 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca owns 0.42% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3.66 million shares. Factory Mutual owns 791,200 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated reported 47,853 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.9% or 24,446 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Company has 11,770 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Philadelphia Finance Management Of San Francisco Lc stated it has 2.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gotham Asset Ltd has invested 0.23% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

