Fairfield Bush & Company Decreased Cree (CREE) Stake by $391,875; Stock Price Rose; Aew Capital Management LP Increased Its Holding in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by $41.86 Million

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Cree Inc. (CREE) by 44.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,508 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $487,000, down from 15,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Cree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 1.68M shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 52.42% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Cree Targets 4Q Loss 34c-38c Per Share; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS IS TARGETED TO INCREASE ANNUAL REVENUES BY ABOUT $115 MLN IN FIRST 12 MONTHS POST ACQUISITION; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS FOR ABOUT EU345M; 06/03/2018 Cree Acquires Infineon RF Power Business; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Net Loss $34M-$38M; 08/05/2018 – Cree Brings Highest Reliability to Broadest Family of Metal COB LED Designs; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF CREE’S WOLFSPEED OPERATING SEGMENT; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL FOR EUR 345 MLN; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT WILL TAKE NECESSARY LEGAL MEASURES IN ORDER TO PROTECT LEGAL RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss/Shr $2.40

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 2953.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.76 million, up from 52,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 370,943 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has risen 1.84% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 242,600 shares to 4.20M shares, valued at $128.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Properties Inc by 131,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.78M shares, and cut its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

