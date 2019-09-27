Fairfield Bush & Company Has Lowered Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding By $995,718; STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT T (SGLMF) Shorts Raised By 38.1%

STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT T (OTCMKTS:SGLMF) had an increase of 38.1% in short interest. SGLMF’s SI was 8,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 38.1% from 6,300 shares previously. With 37,600 avg volume, 0 days are for STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT T (OTCMKTS:SGLMF)’s short sellers to cover SGLMF’s short positions. It closed at $0.495 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) stake by 4.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 526 shares as Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Fairfield Bush & Company holds 10,718 shares with $20.30 million value, down from 11,244 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc. now has $851.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $19.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1720.49. About 2.53 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 07/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is able to get to the bottom of any customer issue by sending Amazon executives one punctuation mark. via @CNBCMakeIt; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP: AMAZON SHOULD PAY POST OFFICE COSTS, NOT U.S. TAXPAYER; 07/03/2018 – Aylaa Exclusive: Amazon Buys Ring, Maker of Smart Home Products – The New York Times; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 28/05/2018 – Phys.Org.com: Amazon’s finance ambitions are said to draw attention from Fed; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS DEVIATING FROM RECOGNIZED POLICYMAKING PROCESSES UNDERMINES ECONOMIC GROWTH, JOB CREATION; 09/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Pantry is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription; 28/03/2018 – Amazon sheds $52 bln in market value after report on Trump threat

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw, New York-based fund reported 1,507 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 98,766 shares. Coe Capital Lc owns 3.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,564 shares. New England Retirement Grp Inc holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,164 shares. Bollard Lc has invested 2.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 3,701 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated stated it has 1.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beddow Cap reported 273 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Strategic Glob Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 982 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,110 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 2,218 shares stake. Adams Asset Ltd reported 150 shares. Jericho Asset LP invested in 96,196 shares or 8.03% of the stock. Alta Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 860 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Invest Incorporated has 5.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,165 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.50 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 35.08% above currents $1720.49 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, September 3. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $260000 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Morgan Stanley. M Partners reinitiated the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating.

Another recent and important Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SGLMF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “The Short Case For Singapore Press Holdings – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2017.

Starhill Global REIT is a Singapore real estate investment trust investing primarily in real estate used for retail and office purposes, both in Singapore and overseas. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. Since its listing on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 20 September 2005, Starhill Global REIT has grown its initial portfolio from interests in two landmark properties on Orchard Road in Singapore to 10 properties in Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, China, and Japan, valued at about S$3.1 billion. It currently has negative earnings. These comprise interests in Wisma Atria and Ngee Ann City on Orchard Road in Singapore, Myer Centre Adelaide, David Jones Building and Plaza Arcade in Adelaide and Perth, Australia, Starhill Gallery and Lot 10 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, a retail property in Chengdu, China, and two properties in Tokyo, Japan.