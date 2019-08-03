Fairfield Bush & Company Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Cut by $2.32 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Alta Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $32.40 Million as Share Price Rose

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 96.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 437,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 15,940 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 453,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.16M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES DOUBLING FOOD BUSINESS BY 2021; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 02/05/2018 – Paul Farhi: Appears it wasn’t about the money: Breaking–Two black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia for $1 ea; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW MERCATO FOOD LINE TO MORE MARKETS BY YR END; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SBUX.O CEO SAYS PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS NOT HAVING AN IMPACT ON U.S. SSS; 16/04/2018 – Coffee industry worried U.S. ruling on cancer warning may widen; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap-here are 4 other companies that have too; 24/05/2018 – Starbucks Opened Its Bathrooms to Everyone, and Some People Are Worried

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 1,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,244 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.02M, down from 12,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76 million shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 26/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership May 11:; 30/05/2018 – Bezos Says Amazon Should Pass Scrutiny Test With ‘Flying Colors’; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Prime price increase should add around 4% to 2019 earnings; 04/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services SAP Competency Status; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Targets PayPal Strategy in Forging Bank Partnerships; 19/04/2018 – Barry Zalma Releases Insurance Education Books on Amazon.com; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 02/04/2018 – Amazon fell after Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that Amazon was scamming the U.S. Postal Service

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $26.98 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider CULVER JOHN sold $11.64 million.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 185 shares to 738 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.11 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.