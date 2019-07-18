Fairfield Bush & Company Position in Netflix (NFLX) Has Cut by $849,060 as Share Price Rose; Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (SASR) Holder Teton Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding by $341,000

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc Com (SASR) by 91.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 97,551 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 36.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 2,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,160 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 6,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.96% or $39.73 during the last trading session, reaching $322.71. About 27.95 million shares traded or 377.91% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 10/04/2018 – GeekWire: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring; 05/03/2018 New York Post: `Summer Heights High’ Creator Chris Lilley Bringing New Australian Comedy Series To Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.7B; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 29/05/2018 – Deseret News: 59 family-friendly Netflix movies to add to list; 07/03/2018 – Jeffrey Wlodarczak Says Netflix Operates in a Virtuous Circle (Video); 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: COMFORTABLE WITH CURRENT CHINA STRATEGY OF LICENSING

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Continuing Growth Story Of Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Dow turns positive, erases 150-point loss – CNBC” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Is Why Amazon Stock a Must-Buy Amid the Nasdaq Rally – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Netflix Does — and Doesn’t — Do With Your Data – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Loses Two Beloved Sitcoms: What’s Next for the Streaming Giant? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn invested in 0.22% or 5,627 shares. Thornburg Investment Management has 0.14% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 39,228 shares. Bb&T holds 0.04% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth has invested 1.12% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg owns 89,956 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Budros Ruhlin & Roe holds 0.23% or 601 shares in its portfolio. Swiss State Bank has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Highland Capital Lc has 6,114 shares. Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 5,701 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc reported 42,626 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 50,300 shares. Horizon Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Badgley Phelps And Bell owns 48,816 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 47,402 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk stated it has 744,580 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $25.15 million activity. $2.74M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by Sweeney Anne M.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $125,925 activity. Friis Mark E bought $31,860 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) on Tuesday, January 22. $12,323 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) was bought by Michael Mark C on Monday, March 11. On Tuesday, April 30 REEDER JOE bought $29,972 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) or 867 shares. $20,081 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) was bought by Stephenson Mona Abutaleb on Tuesday, January 22.

More notable recent Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For January 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on July 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2018. More interesting news about Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer staples to crumble? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 103,900 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 30,922 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 302,785 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Company has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 11,097 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Janney Montgomery Scott reported 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). 21,376 are held by Maryland Capital Mngmt. Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 772,968 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.07M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. D E Shaw stated it has 88,577 shares. Meeder Asset Management owns 898 shares.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1 800 Flowers Com Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 28,526 shares to 495,320 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (NYSE:SSP) by 26,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 881,600 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc Com New (NASDAQ:NEO).