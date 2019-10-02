Fairfield Bush & Company Has Increased Its Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) as Stock Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake Has Boosted by Monetary Management Group Inc

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 30.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 12,079 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 9,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $164.19. About 2.77 million shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 144.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 18,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 32,065 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, up from 13,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $75.47. About 7.05M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Needs a Mediator More Than a Buyer; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNlC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 14/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Broadcom-Qualcomm saga comes to an abrupt end; 15/03/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Qualcomm to Buy Qualcomm? (Video); 02/05/2018 – Ivy Science and Tech Adds Qualcomm, Exits Globant; 13/03/2018 – The Morning Ledger: Trump Blocks Qualcomm Deal on Security Concerns; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom-Qualcomm tensions rise Tensions […]; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS EXPIRATION OF PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 217,349 shares. Cap Inv Of America Inc holds 2.24% or 200,437 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 181,760 shares. First Fincl In holds 870 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Next Gp Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Insight 2811 owns 12,165 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Greenwood Associate Limited Company reported 36,800 shares. The Texas-based Moody Bancorporation Tru Division has invested 0.2% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jag Capital Limited Liability Company holds 1.19% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 138,396 shares. American Asset Mngmt invested 0.51% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Amer Assets Invest Management Ltd reported 0.3% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Personal Services holds 272 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie reported 29,750 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amg Funds Limited Company has 12,314 shares. Pettee has invested 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm Can’t Catch A Break – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm bringing 5G to lower-cost phones – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Legitimate Threats and 3 Reasons to Buy QCOM Stock Anyway – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Questioning Qualcomm Stock for Remaining Upside – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Verdict Is In â€” Qualcomm Stock Is a Buy! – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $260.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,700 shares to 6,775 shares, valued at $458,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 5,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,185 shares, and cut its stake in J P Morgan/Chase (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “11 Dividend Hikes From September Too Large to Ignore – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.