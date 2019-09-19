Fairfield Bush & Company Upped Its Xilinx (XLNX) Stake; Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NMI) Has 0.83 Sentiment

Fairfield Bush & Company increased Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) stake by 31.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fairfield Bush & Company acquired 3,615 shares as Xilinx Inc. (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Fairfield Bush & Company holds 15,187 shares with $1.79M value, up from 11,572 last quarter. Xilinx Inc. now has $26.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $105.7. About 415,466 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc (NMI) investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.27, from 0.56 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 5 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 6 reduced and sold their stakes in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 381,527 shares, down from 529,829 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Ledyard National Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. for 31,595 shares. Peak Asset Management Llc owns 10,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 18,170 shares. The North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 34,458 shares.

It closed at $11.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $99.79 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 21.63 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Hellman Jordan Company Ma accumulated 8,784 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 1,870 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Farmers & Merchants accumulated 103,353 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability invested in 0.14% or 9,424 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd owns 1,861 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Fiera Capital accumulated 0.01% or 16,807 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 28 shares. Amp Investors Limited invested in 230,522 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Ashmore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 229,153 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Com Tn invested in 175 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.13% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Among 6 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Xilinx has $145 highest and $10000 lowest target. $127.43’s average target is 20.56% above currents $105.7 stock price. Xilinx had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) rating on Tuesday, April 2. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $145 target. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Mizuho. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 26. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Monday, April 22 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, September 12. Deutsche Bank maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Hold” rating.

