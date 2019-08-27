Fairfield Bush & Company Increases Position in Nvidia (NVDA); Marvin & Palmer Associates Has Upped Position in Texas Instruments (TXN) as Share Price Rose

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $166.11. About 957,302 shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 291,485 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54M and $301.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) by 62,849 shares to 261,237 shares, valued at $11.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 6,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,030 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National Communication invested 0.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 10 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Secor Cap Advsr Lp owns 1,152 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Company reported 7.86M shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 5,029 shares. Dillon & Assoc stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 2,407 were reported by Mckinley Management Lc Delaware. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership holds 1,200 shares. Shelton Capital Management accumulated 11,041 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fdx Advsrs reported 0.04% stake. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd reported 203 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $128.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.