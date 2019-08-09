Fairfield Bush & Company Has Increased Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $358,000; Market Valuation Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Position Held by Holowesko Partners Ltd

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 941,688 shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 145.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 363,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 613,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.01 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $131.03. About 63,422 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Correlation Between Nvidia And Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Analysts Like AMD Stock â€¦ Should You? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia (NVDA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Already a 2019 Gainer, Nvidia Stock Could Skyrocket if This Happens – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia (NVDA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Defense Companies Need to Merge or Die. The Raytheon and United Technologies Deal Shows Why. – Barron’s” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Q2 Earnings Beat (NYSE: UTX) – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

