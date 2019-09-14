Fairfield Bush & Company Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Decreased by $556,569; Intact Investment Management Has Increased Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding by $972,900 as Stock Value Rose

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 55,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.50 million, up from 50,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $209.81. About 3.68M shares traded or 28.84% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement; 13/03/2018 – Worker Exodus Builds at McDonald’s as Mobile App Sows Confusion; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 14,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 192,887 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.56 million, down from 207,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 6.14 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 5,948 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 0.04% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). First Interstate Savings Bank has 7,281 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Royal Bank Of Scotland Gru Public Ltd Co has 0.35% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 9,178 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd owns 37,279 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications accumulated 6.87M shares or 0.28% of the stock. 189,464 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Llc. Sun Life Financial Inc invested in 0.03% or 620 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 3.75 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 44,826 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Scott Selber Incorporated holds 0.1% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 1,015 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 50.81 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.55% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc invested in 0.03% or 1,836 shares.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9,400 shares to 97,600 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 277,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

