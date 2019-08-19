Fairfield Bush & Company Has Cut Bhp Billiton Limited (BHP) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Franklin Resources Cut Its Pg&E (PCG) Holding by $94.65 Million

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Limited (BHP) by 33.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 13,457 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $736,000, down from 20,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 2.33 million shares traded or 22.33% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex seeking allies for deepwater blocks won in auction -CEO; 17/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON EXEC SAYS NICKEL WEST AIMS TO START PRODUCING NICKEL SULPHATE NEXT YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Chile’s Codelco receives approval for $1 bln desalination plant; 06/04/2018 – BHP TO ELIMINATE ALL FRESH WATER USE IN CHILE BY 2030: MALCHUK; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – GROUP COPPER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 6% IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 06/04/2018 – BHP’s Escondida Copper Mine Ramps Up Production; 18/04/2018 – Prosecutors, Samarco to ask more time for disaster’s compensation plan; 06/05/2018 – BHP SEES CHINA’S STEEL INDUSTRY REMAINING PROFITABLE; 18/04/2018 – BHP FY OUTPUT GUIDANCE FOR OLYMPIC DAM COPPER CUT TO 135K TONS

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 93.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 5.57M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 409,760 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, down from 5.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 5.12M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 25,550 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $28.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 19,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 508,078 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership has 598,276 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 11.84M shares. 500 were reported by Salem Investment Counselors. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 0.19% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Fil Ltd holds 284 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd holds 0.01% or 41,800 shares. Captrust Advsrs invested in 0% or 1,626 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 147,845 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Gp holds 0% or 7,703 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Amp Cap Invsts Limited has 504,453 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Whittier Tru reported 6,809 shares.

