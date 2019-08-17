Fairfield Bush & Company Has Increased Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $358,000; Finemark National Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB)

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 69,953 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, up from 64,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 1.83 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38 million shares traded or 140.55% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54M and $301.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11,655 shares to 10,407 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,277 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9,600 shares to 5,200 shares, valued at $459,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,350 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

