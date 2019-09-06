Fairfield Bush & Company Cut Its Chevron (CVX) Position by $470,229 as Stock Value Rose; Dollar Gen New Com (DG) Stock Rose While Churchill Management Has Increased Stake by $324,751

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 2,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 95,719 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42M, up from 92,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $161.39. About 114,463 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 3,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 42,531 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, down from 46,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $118.22. About 466,150 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12,023 shares to 227,391 shares, valued at $18.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 15,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,069 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.63% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Kistler owns 110 shares. First Personal Svcs has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Paradigm Asset Ltd owns 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 250 shares. 230 were accumulated by Shelton Capital. 1,843 are held by Coatue Mngmt Ltd Llc. Trust Of Vermont invested in 375 shares or 0% of the stock. Intrust Retail Bank Na stated it has 0.12% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 386,396 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Texas-based United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.19% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 455,399 shares. Proshare stated it has 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bessemer Grp Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 16,147 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications accumulated 2.32M shares or 1.91% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 381,063 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General Preview: Managing Costs Will Be Crucial – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “FedEx ends another Amazon contract, giving UPS new leverage â€” and concerns – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Fantastic Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Guess, Walt Disney Rise in Premarket; Best Buy Falls – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Co holds 51,394 shares. Jag Cap Mgmt stated it has 2,554 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The California-based Litman Gregory Asset Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Foundation Res holds 4.79% or 185,334 shares in its portfolio. Coho Prtnrs owns 947,833 shares for 2.64% of their portfolio. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.06% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Quadrant Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.45% or 684,853 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 14,102 shares. Korea Corp holds 0.88% or 1.58M shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 652,435 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moon Cap Lc owns 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,681 shares. Hartford has invested 0.96% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.64 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.