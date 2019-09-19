Fairfield Bush & Company Stake In Honeywell Intl (HON) Was Has Raised; Carlyle Group (CG) Stock Price Rose While Sol Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Position

Sol Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Carlyle Group (CG) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co sold 15,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The hedge fund held 174,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95 million, down from 189,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Carlyle Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 1.28 million shares traded or 10.34% up from the average. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 28/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 28); 17/05/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP SAYS CO’S CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES FUND PROVIDED C$225 MLN IN GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING FOR EMPIRE COMMUNITIES’ INITIATIVES IN CANADA, U.S; 05/04/2018 – China’s Wine Thirst Drives Carlyle’s $766 Million Australia Deal; 08/03/2018 – CVC/MESSER, CARLYLE CG.O , KKR KKR.N , ONEX ONEX.TO EXPECTED TO BID FOR ALL ASSETS ON OFFER; 19/03/2018 – VARO SAYS AIMS TO ACHIEVE IN MEDIUM TERM HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH OF UNDERLYING EBITDA, PRIMARILY THROUGH ORGANIC GROWTH; 18/05/2018 – Carlyle Group Enters Into Exclusive Negotiations to Acquire HGH Infrared Systems; 16/05/2018 – Lone Star to acquire Imerys roofing business for EUR 880m –; 06/05/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP NAMES HONGJIANG ZHANG AS SENIOR ADVISOR; 16/04/2018 – CARLYLE’S BOSWELL FORMERLY OF APOLLO; 11/05/2018 – Miles S. Nadal: CPPIB and Carlyle Group investing in Jack Ma’s Ant Financial

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 30.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 12,079 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 9,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $167.2. About 1.25 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54 million and $293.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11,754 shares to 97,582 shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 7,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,314 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79 billion and $367.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 4,307 shares to 13,610 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Short Maturity Etf (MINT) by 3,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL).