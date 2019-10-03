Fairfield Bush & Company Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Spon Ad (BABA) Position By $1.43 Million; Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Cisco (CSCO) Position

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased Cisco (CSCO) stake by 3.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 11,514 shares as Cisco (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 297,138 shares with $16.26 million value, down from 308,652 last quarter. Cisco now has $198.93B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.86. About 9.57 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B

Fairfield Bush & Company increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Spon Ad (BABA) stake by 698.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fairfield Bush & Company acquired 8,455 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Spon Ad (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Fairfield Bush & Company holds 9,665 shares with $1.64M value, up from 1,210 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Spon Ad now has $441.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.39% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $169.73. About 7.25 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.83 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 was made by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beese Fulmer Mngmt invested 1.33% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Campbell Co Inv Adviser Llc stated it has 4,145 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. The California-based First Western has invested 3.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lbmc Advsrs Llc has 0.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3,955 shares. Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 43,790 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Liability has 0.83% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Perritt Cap Mngmt invested in 8,956 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 74,145 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 10,245 shares. L And S Advisors invested in 0.77% or 106,664 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation owns 2.74 million shares. Rench Wealth Management has invested 3.59% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arete Wealth Advisors Lc owns 52,819 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Convergence Inv Prtn Limited owns 107,745 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 18.01% above currents $46.86 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5900 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 8 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $28000 highest and $21600 lowest target. $237.50’s average target is 39.93% above currents $169.73 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, September 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James.

