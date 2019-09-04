Fairfield Bush & Company Boosted Stake in Nvidia (NVDA); Banbury Partners Stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Decreased as Share Value Declined

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $164.17. About 7.41 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 115,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 381,174 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28 million, down from 496,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 1.79 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SS&C Announces $500 Million Common Stock Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks.com featured expert Kevin Matras highlights: J. M. Smucker, SS&C Technologies, Fifth Third, Equinix and WEX – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Unveils New SS&C Intralinks Executive Team – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $213.46M for 13.63 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 11,295 shares to 109,448 shares, valued at $21.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource Inc reported 0% stake. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 124,902 shares. Southpoint Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 8.11% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 3.00M shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma reported 1.19 million shares. Paloma Mngmt invested in 52,308 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd owns 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0.01% or 831,958 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Company has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Ltd owns 27,925 shares. 1.91M were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). New Amsterdam Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny holds 0.18% or 7,640 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Boston Family Office Lc has 0.43% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 62,839 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Strs Ohio holds 0.04% or 154,680 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Cap Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 9,488 shares. Private Wealth has 2,281 shares. Bryn Mawr stated it has 6,113 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0.19% or 14,250 shares in its portfolio. Inv Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Everence Mngmt reported 10,774 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.5% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 6,626 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Tru stated it has 0.18% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg Ltd holds 12.92% or 12,600 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Lc reported 0.67% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Gradient Invests Llc holds 258 shares. Carret Asset Management Lc owns 1,943 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Ltd holds 1.2% or 404,264 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 48,242 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Berkshire Hathaway, Johnson & Johnson, NVIDIA, Booking and Fidelity – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia (NVDA) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Stock Looks Financially Inferior to Its Rivals – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54M and $301.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Holdings Ltd (RHHBY) by 10,500 shares to 47,502 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 6,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,508 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc..