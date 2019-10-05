Fairfield Bush & Company Maintains Position in Honeywell Intl (HON); Asml Holding N V (ASML) Valuation Rose While Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Its Position by $109.16 Million

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 30.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 12,079 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 9,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 2.69 million shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 527,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 816,330 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.74M, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $246.04. About 477,465 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54 million and $293.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 7,072 shares to 71,081 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,029 shares, and cut its stake in Ensco Plc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 5.19 million shares to 54.85M shares, valued at $336.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 191,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $660.19 million for 38.44 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.