Fairfield Bush & Company Has Trimmed Its Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holding by $450,993; As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Share Price Declined, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Position by $1.01 Million

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 4,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,277 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, down from 21,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $144.93. About 6.36M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 486,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.25 million, up from 475,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $73.15. About 1.28M shares traded or 11.55% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 23/04/2018 – WWE® Publishes Revised Historical Trending Schedules; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 1Q and Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Eastbay Asset Management LLC Exits Position in WWE; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 22/05/2018 – Buffett Comparisons May Swell for Fund Manager After Big WWE Bet

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.59 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

