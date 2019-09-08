Fairfield Bush & Company Has Cut Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stake by $2.70 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined, Holder Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Lowered Its Holding

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 35.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 13,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 24,770 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 38,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) by 19.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 62,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 261,237 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.27 million, down from 324,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.71. About 1.89 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean […]; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT COULD SEE $1B PROFIT IN OILSEEDS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland points to profits recovery; 30/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Brazil’s commodities firms scramble to resume ops amid trucker protests; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCED LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER “ACCELERATE ITS EXISTING READINESS INITIATIVE TO REDUCE COSTS”, IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: New Segments Will Enable Co to Highlight Pdt, Service Offerings; 16/05/2018 – PROSPECT OF HIGHER ETHANOL MARGINS HAS RAISED ‘THRESHOLD’ FOR SELLING U.S. DRY MILL ETHANOL PLANTS -ADM CFO; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES HISTORICAL TAX BILL DECLINING ON NEW TAX LAW; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS 200M-GALLON DROP IN ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 15.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADM’s profit will be $427.92M for 12.41 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. Another trade for 23,657 shares valued at $1.00M was made by LUCIANO JUAN R on Monday, April 29.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09 billion for 11.91 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

