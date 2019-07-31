Fairfield Bush & Company Cut Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding as Stock Declined; As Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Has Upped Position

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.03 million, up from 6.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 1.39 million shares traded or 13.27% up from the average. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 6.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500.

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 52.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 11,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,407 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 22,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 16.35M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats first quarter profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 16/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Trump’s consumer watchdog chief vents about ‘leaked’ information – memo; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO on New Ad Campaign and Fed Policy (Video); 26/04/2018 – Investigation Targets Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Actions — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Fed to put Wells Fargo remediation plan to public board vote -letter; 15/03/2018 – Zane Zodrow: Exclusive: Wells Fargo commits yet more crimes; 26/04/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Shareholders Approve Wells Fargo Executive Compensation Plan (Video); 09/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Faces Nasty Fine — Barrons.com

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (NYSE:CCO) by 331,262 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 9.41 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

