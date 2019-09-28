Fairfield Bush & Company Increased Its Stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by $422,955 as Share Value Declined; As National General Holdings (NGHC) Share Value Rose, Denali Advisors Has Upped Its Position

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 3,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 15,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79M, up from 11,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Xilinx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $95.95. About 2.50 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) by 68135.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 34,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The institutional investor held 34,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $798,000, up from 51 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in National General Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 135,203 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.)

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $668.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6,200 shares to 3,800 shares, valued at $425,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 25,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,700 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

